Caterer accused in sexual assault of 17-year-old girl; Riverside police seek other possible victims

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- A Riverside caterer suspected of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl may have targeted other youths, and authorities Thursday asked anyone with information to come forward.

Brian Meza Iniguez, 24, was arrested last week on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor following a Riverside Police Department investigation that began in August. Iniguez posted a $55,000 bail and was released from the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside a few days later.

According to police Officer Ryan Railsback, detectives from the Sexual Assault-Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation after learning of the alleged attack on the teenager, whose identity was not released, at the suspect's apartment in the 3700 block of Main Street.

Railsback said Iniguez specializes in catering events in which churros are the main dish. His operations are run under different banners, including Billions Millions Inc., Cali Catering and Churros-N-Cream Catering.

It was unclear whether the victim was working for Iniguez, or specifically how she became acquainted with him. No details regarding the alleged assault were disclosed.

"This investigation is ongoing, and detectives believe there may be additional victims the suspect contacted through his Churros-N-Cream Catering or Cali Catering business who have not yet come forward," Railsback said.

No additional background information on Iniguez was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact SACA investigators at 951- 353-7136.

