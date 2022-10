'The Banshees of Inisherin' starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson already getting Oscar buzz

HOLLYWOOD -- There is early Oscar buzz for actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for their work in the new movie "The Banshees of Inisherin."

The film follows two lifelong friends who live on a tiny island off of Ireland.

They've spent every day in a pub together until one day, Gleeson's character simply decides he wants nothing to do with Colin's ... ever.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" is playing in theaters now.