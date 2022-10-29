Media Technician

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking an energetic, hands-on media systems specialist to fill the role of Media Technician.

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will present a diverse set of technology skills needed to support and maintain systems used in the creation and distribution of media for broadcast, internet, website, and streaming delivery. Candidate will assist in installing new production systems, as well as provide support to users of these systems.

Basic Qualifications:

Qualified applicants will have experience with a variety of tools including non-linear edit systems, news automation systems, network/IP based media systems, content gathering tools and storage systems.

Understanding of IT networking standards.

Understanding of Broadcast video standards.

Candidates must have exceptional interpersonal skills and be proficient verbal and written communicators.

Applicants must be able to work varying shifts, including mornings, nights and weekends.

Preferred Qualifications:

Troubleshooting and support skills with ENG and video systems are a plus.

Basic Understanding or RF transmission systems.

Required Education:

High School Diploma

Preferred Education:

5 years of media industry related experience.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

APPLY: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/glendale/kabc-media-technician/391/37535703376