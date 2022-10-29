General Assignment Reporter

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a dynamic and motivated general assignment reporter to join our morning team. We are looking for someone who will play an integral role in covering the biggest stories of the morning and help take us to the next level on all platforms in one of the most competitive markets in the country. From breaking news, to wild weather, to the stories that make L.A. unique - this is an amazing opportunity to join Southern California's news leader.

This position is a Monday-Friday morning shift. This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:

Create unique and shareable stories for television, digital, social and streaming.

Collaborate on content and new ideas, handle live and breaking news in the field across platforms.

Active use of social media for promotion and news gathering.

Participate in community and station public events

Basic Qualifications:

Multiple market experience.

Must be a strong journalist and storyteller.

Know how to present active and engaging live shots.

Must be comfortable handling live breaking news in the field and studio.

Must work well under deadline pressure.

Must have schedule flexibility and ability to work holidays.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with Adobe Premiere and/or Dalet One-Cut.

Previous local news anchoring or fill-in anchoring experience.

Previous local news weather forecasting and anchoring experience a plus.

Ability to shoot, edit and publish.

Bilingual preferred

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree

Additional Info: Please include the link to your recent reel when submitting your application online.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

APPLY: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/glendale/kabc-general-assignment-reporter/391/37552773600