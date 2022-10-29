Weekend Morning Anchor

ABC7 is seeking a strategic creative executive who understands how a media brand interacts with audiences anywhere and anytime. Reporting to the President and General Manager of KABC-TV, this executive will manage the station's brand on all platforms and produce brand appropriate original content. This position requires expertise in data-focused, audience-based brand development and design, content creation and social media marketing, as well as experience in social listening, sales promotions and influencer marketing.

Responsibilities:

-Manage the ABC7 brand on all platforms (on-air, online, mobile, etc.) through the development and execution of innovative creative and marketing campaigns.

-Leverage research and real time data analytics to launch timely social media campaigns that grow audience engagement with and emotional connection to the ABC7 brand, content and talent.

-Oversee the creative development and production of live event, original series and select short-form programming.

-Manage the station's off-channel media budget and media buying agency.

-Grow the brand identity and relevance of ABC7 by developing and creating original, emotionally-impactful content and touch points for our audiences.

Basic Qualifications:

-A demonstrated track record of managing the creative expression of a media brand on and off-air.

-Experience with, or deep understanding of, brand management across digital platforms (online, mobile, etc.), including social media.

-A strong understanding of how to use research and data analytics tools to drive audience engagement and media buying on all platforms.

-Experience supervising the development and production of live event and series programming.

-Excellent management skills and an ability to inspire a creative, positive, supportive and encouraging work environment.

Preferred Qualifications:

-Experience working in the marketing and/or programming department at a local broadcast station.

-Experience producing original content that integrates sponsors and advertisers.

Required Education

-Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.

