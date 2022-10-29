Morning News Producer

ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for a skilled, creative, and dedicated Producer who can hit the ground running with new ideas to make our growing morning team even better!

This team player will create dynamic and compelling newscasts that aim to make every story memorable. When everyone has the same big stories - how will you make your show stand out and connect with our diverse audience in one of the most competitive markets in the country?

From breaking news, to wild weather, to the "only in LA" stories that make Southern California unique - this is an opportunity to join an incredible team of skilled journalists shaping the future of our industry.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:

-Manage and produce all elements of morning newscast.

-Lead the way on live breaking news and event coverage.

-Fill in producing other newscasts as needed on all platforms.

-Willing to experiment with new technology.

Basic Qualifications:

-Must be a self-starter, have great news judgement, thrive on breaking news and deadline pressure.

-Efficient and excellent writer.

-Organized, collaborative and good at managing people and resources.

-Must have an eye for impact, relevance and moments that connect with viewers.

-Effectively use social media to gather and distribute news.

-Must be willing to work overnight and occasionally fill in as Executive Producer.

Preferred Qualifications:

-Minimum 3 years of local TV newscast producing experience.

-Knowledge of Dalet, Ross XPression and desktop editing.

Required Education:

-Bachelor's degree

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.