ABC7 Los Angeles is looking to hire a staff Newswriter/Newscast Producer to join Southern California's news leader. Do you have the ability to write stories and produce newscasts with emotional and visual impact in a collaborative and innovative newsroom? Candidates must be great writers and storytellers who also understand the role that digital, streaming and social media play in reaching viewers and creating high-impact content. ABC7 is focused on owning big story coverage and serving a diverse audience in the second largest market in the country, and we are looking for people to help us make that happen every day.

Responsibilities:

Write and produce for newscasts as assigned

Edit video and booth newscasts

Work with reporters, editors, directors, and others to shape stories and newscasts

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of 2 years' experience.

Must be a self-starter, have great news judgement, thrive on breaking news and deadline pressure.

Efficient and excellent writer.

Organized, collaborative and good at managing people and resources.

Must have an eye for impact, relevance and moments that connect with viewers.

Effectively use social media to gather and distribute news.

Must be willing to work overnight.

Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge of Dalet, non-linear editing, and Ross XPression.

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree.

Additional Info:

The pay range for this NABET Union role in Glendale, California is $21.72 to $38.03 per hour.

The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors.

The role also has potential for additional compensation for overtime, producing, and early morning or overnight shifts.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.