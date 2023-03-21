2 robbed at gunpoint leaving restaurant

Shocking surveillance video captured a suspect robbing two people at gunpoint outside a restaurant near Koreatown.

Surveillance video from the parking lot of Jaragua restaurant near Koreatown captured two people getting robbed at gunpoint last Wednesday.

The unidentified suspect made them get on their hands and knees, and took their phones and wallets.

The owner of Jaragua wouldn't talk on camera but a barista at Full Service Coffee Co. across the street told ABC7 he feels like there's an uptick in crime in this neighborhood.

"Every day we at least see something bizarre happening. Somebody's being chased from the mini-mart or the police are just flying down the street," said David Hewett, a barista at Full Service Coffee Co.

According to LAPD data, robberies in this area increased last year, getting closer to pre-pandemic levels. The last 12 months show a slight decline from the year before but robberies are still up from pandemic years.

LAPD Olympic Division believes this same suspect robbed a home on 3rd Avenue in the Wilshire area the same night.

The couple wouldn't speak on camera but one of the victims told ABC7 the suspect hit him over the head outside of their home and ran inside. The suspect took phones, purses and cash.

Their next-door neighbor said helicopters swarmed the area and police acted fast.

"It is scary for me as a young woman, but also just for anybody else in this neighborhood," said Dareanne Funes of the Wilshire area.

LAPD released a community alert with images from Ring video of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the LAPD Olympic Division by dialing (213) 382-9460.