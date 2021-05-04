At least 13 killed after Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road

MEXICO CITY -- An overpass in Mexico City's metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging downward, trapping cars under rubble and killing at least 13 people, authorities said.

Mexico City's civil protection agency tweeted that almost 70 people were injured in the accident in the south of Mexico's capital, which happened at 10:30 p.m. local time.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum rushed to the area. Video showed at least one broken train along with dozens of rescuers searching through the rubble of the collapsed overpass. Cars could be seen trapped underneath.

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

