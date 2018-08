Authorities are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects in Inglewood after a 13-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet Monday night.The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. near 112th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, where Inglewood police found the wounded boy. Details on his condition were not released.Authorities said the young teen was hit with a stray bullet fired by a group spotted down the street.No arrests have been made.