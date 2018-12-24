13-year-old girl among 5 suspects charged with murder at park in Queens, New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has the latest on the murder at a park in Far Rockaway.

Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens --
A 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy are among five suspects charged in the murder of a man in Queens.

Ian Cruz, 23, was found dead inside Bayswater Point State Park in Far Rockaway on Dec. 15. Officials say Cruz was wearing only underwear and socks when his body was found.

Police also arrested Elmer Guttierez, 18, Yonathan Sanchez, 22, and Carlos Guerra, 18. They were all charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Cruz was shot multiple times in the head, court documents reveal. The arrests were made in a shared bedroom in Far Rockaway, where a .22 caliber revolver and more than 900 live rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Police say surveillance video at the crime scene connected to the suspects to the killing.

Guttierez is being held at $500,000 bail. The others are being held without bail.

Police are investigating whether the murder is gang-related. Investigators say it has the hallmarks of an MS-13 style killing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderarrestbody foundu.s. & worldNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Couple's van, with service puppy inside, stolen from Oxnard hospital
At least 1 killed in Covina wrong-way crash
Mother arrested after newborn found abandoned in Whittier
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at San Dimas park
2 arrested in connection to deadly DTLA stabbing
Show More
Inmate escapes from mountain work camp in LA County
Chino ministry gives away toys, food to 1,600 families
90-year-old man robbed, caregiver assaulted in Alhambra
Inglewood to destroy police-shooting files
Man arrested after alleged drunken rampage at Irwindale store
More News