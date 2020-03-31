Coronavirus

130 inmates released early from Orange County jail system as 5 test positive for COVID-19

By
As officials across Southern California continue to look for ways to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Orange County jail system released 130 inmates over the weekend earlier than their release dates.

Many of them were released within 10 days earlier than their scheduled release, Sheriff Don Barnes said during a Monday press conference. A second group, 33 inmates who are at higher medical risk because of their age or underlying health conditions, were released up to 60 days before their scheduled release date.

Barnes said the jail system has nine inmates who have been isolated after displaying COVID-19 symptoms, including five who have tested positive. There are 150 inmates who have been quarantined because of possible exposure to those cases even if they have not displayed symptoms.

Since March 1, the jail system has decreased its population by 838 inmates, including those who had been released according to their sentences, a decrease of 15% which puts the jail population at its lowest level in more than a decade.

Orange County health officials on Monday reported 37 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total cases to 464. The county has seen four coronavirus-related deaths.

Coronavirus: LA County Sheriff cuts jail population to reduce risk of spread, increases patrols around markets
EMBED More News Videos

As the impact of the coronavirus outbreak becomes more prominent, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced an increase in patrols and efforts to reduce the department's in-custody population to curb the potential spread of the virus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyinmatesorange county newsjailcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
Gov. Newsom updates state's efforts to contain COVID-19 - LIVE
LA County supervisors vote to remove sheriff as head of emergency ops
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom updates state's efforts to contain COVID-19 - LIVE
LA County supervisors vote to remove sheriff as head of emergency ops
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
Nipsey Hussle's legacy endures a year after his death
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
28 students positive for COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
Show More
Animals at Los Angeles Zoo adapt to COVID-19
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
How the COVID-19 pandemic draws significant parallels to past disasters
Coronavirus: State senator announces paid family leave bill
Images show homeless having to sleep in grids on concrete
More TOP STORIES News