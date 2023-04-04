Lamar Butler's parents reflect on their son's journey to title game with San Diego State

Lamont Butler Jr., an Inland Empire native, hit a buzzer-beater, sending the San Diego State Aztecs to their first championship game.

It was called the San Diego State miracle. The Aztecs rallied from 14 points down with 13 minutes to go to beat Florida Atlantic.

Lamont Butler Jr., an Inland Empire native, hit a buzzer-beater, sending the Aztecs to their first championship game. His mom, dad and loved ones witnessed the moment.

"I am here to see the Aztecs shock the world," said Butler's mom Carmicha.

"That was a game for the ages. Big-time players make big-time plays. That game was set up for Lamont to do what he did. We are glad it happened," said Lamar Butler Sr.

Among those in the audience to witness the historic moment was Justin Downer, Butler Jr.'s former assistant coach from Riverside Poly High School.

"My biggest takeaway: everybody is talking about the shot and stuff, but so proud of Lamont's poise to get a shot off, a real shot and not a prayer," said Downer.

Basketball has always been a part of the San Diego State's guard since he was a kid. His three sisters all played basketball.

"What I told Lamont, and his sisters can tell you, I said 'are we going to play? Or are we going to play, play?' We not going just play. If you just want to play then, we can go anywhere. If you want to play,play, I am going to push you in the highest you can go in this game," said Butler Sr.

"I honestly think they're going to shock the world," said Carmicha Butler.

Butler Jr.'s dream is to make it to the NBA and get his business degree to someday be an entrepreneur.

