131-acre Ventura County fire caused by target practice, firefighters say

By ABC7.com staff
FILLMORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighting crews were gaining the upper hand on a 131-acre fire in Ventura County that was caused by target practice, officials said.

The SouthInc fire spread quickly along steep, rugged terrain in the Fillmore area amid Sunday's hot temperatures.

But firefighters believed they were getting the upper hand and had stopped the forward progress of the blaze by Sunday evening after it had charred 131 acres.

"Cause of the fire has been determined to be target practice on private property," the Ventura County Fire Department said.



Air tankers that were dropping water on the flames have been sent home.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the flames.

Ground crews are expected to remain on scene for some time putting out hot spots.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fillmoreventura countybrush firewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Expected ICE raids not seen so far Sunday, activists say
Protest held at Long Beach home of ICE official
ADORABLE VIDEO: Animals cool off at the L.A. Zoo
Pasadena police investigating death of woman found in parking lot
Increase seen in sharks attacking sea lions off SoCal coast
Ringo Starr joins Paul McCartney on stage in L.A.
Two new measles cases confirmed in L.A. County
Show More
45 people displaced, dozens of vehicles burned in OC fire
Alleged drunk driver crashes into Lake Forest home
Using art therapy to help stroke survivors recover
Azusa VFW Post gets a major upgrade from volunteers
1 woman dead, another man injured in Hawthorne hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News