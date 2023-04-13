News Producer

ABC7 Los Angeles has an opportunity for an exceptional producer and newsroom leader to take the reins of a top-rated afternoon newscast in one of the most competitive markets in the country.

Do you want to challenge yourself every day covering stories that resonate across Southern California and around the world? Are you an excellent writer who lives for breaking news? Do you know how to grow an audience with new and innovative ideas that matter to our diverse communities? Are you always looking for ways to leverage your resources and collaborate to make your newscast stand out?

From breaking news, to wild weather, to the "only in L.A." stories that make Southern California unique - this is an amazing opportunity to join an incredible team of skilled journalists shaping the future of our industry.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:

- Manage and produce all elements of an afternoon linear newscast.

- Lead the way on live breaking news and event coverage.

- Actively participate in editorial planning and pitch stories daily

- Fill in producing other newscasts as needed on all platforms.

- Willing to experiment with new technology.

Basic Qualifications

- Must be a self-starter, have great news judgement, thrive on breaking news and deadline pressure.

- Efficient and excellent writer.

- Organized, collaborative and good at managing people and resources.

- Must have an eye for impact, relevance and moments that connect with viewers.

- Effectively use social media to gather and distribute news.

- Must be willing to work a variety of shifts and occasionally fill in as Executive Producer.

Preferred Qualifications

- Minimum 5 years of local TV newscast producing experience.

- Knowledge of Dalet, Ross XPression and desktop editing.

Required Education

- Bachelor's degree

The hiring range for this position in Glendale, CA, is $88,000 to $127,000 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.