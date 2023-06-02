ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a Senior Analyst - Digital Content. This position will help lead our efforts at digital strategy around content creation, distribution and engagement. In collaboration with all content, news and marketing teams, you will help lead our best-in-class journalists and storytellers, providing strategic guidance and actionable insights to serve our digital audiences. The ability to lead and work collaboratively with talent, reporters, producers, marketers, photographers and managers on short and long-range projects is critical. Experience working and multitasking in a high-pressure news environment is a plus. Candidate should have full understanding of the multiplatform audience.

Responsibilities:

- You will be our leader in creating an incubator for data-driven experimentation and priorities for making distinctive original content that drives engagement in all station platforms.

- Measure, learn and adapt: establish and maintain a process and workflow that fosters an environment of learning from data as we continue to develop innovative video content for all platforms. This will include creating experiments, analyzing results, and advising content creation/marketing across a variety of customer-facing channels and touchpoints.

- Identify community and influencer trends with an eye toward creating content that will both engage individually and work at scale.

Basic Qualifications:

- Minimum four years experience analyzing data in a content driven environment to make strategic decisions around audience engagement.

- Proven digital success. You know what content to create and how to interpret the data to do more of what is resonating with the audience and less of what's not.

- Excellent leadership and communication skills that foster collaboration and innovation.

- Ability to recognize, create and communicate priorities and strategies as well as market opportunities and challenges to drive growth and performance improvement.

- Expert in Excel and Adobe Analytics.

- Strong written, verbal and presentation skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

- Minimum five years of experience analyzing data in a news or entertainment environment.

- Familiarity with Google Search console.

Required Education

- BA or BS from a four-year accredited college or university or equivalent experience.

The hiring range for this position in Glendale, CA is $84,600 to $103,400 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.