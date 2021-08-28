Shooting involving CHP, woman armed with rifle prompts shutdown of WB 134 Freeway in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman armed with a rifle was "down" and in unknown condition after a shooting involving California Highway Patrol officers Saturday morning on the 134 Freeway in Glendale, authorities said.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., CHP officers initially responded to a report of a suicidal person on the westbound 134 near Harvey Road, a spokesperson for the agency said.

At least one of the arriving officers saw that the woman was in possession of a rifle, according to the Highway Patrol.

At one point shots were fired, the CHP said. It was not immediately clear if the officers or the woman, or both, opened fire.

The Highway Patrol spokesperson did not say whether the woman was treated at the scene or transported to a hospital.

No officers were hurt.

All westbound lanes on the 134 Freeway were shut down, and traffic was being diverted onto the northbound and southbound 2 Freeway.
