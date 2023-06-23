Mother sought by authorities after giving birth in Ventura parking lot, abandoning newborn baby

Employees say they saw the mother give birth and then sever the umbilical cord and run away.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A newborn baby was found in the parking lot of a Ventura bakery early Friday morning, authorities said, prompting a search for the infant's mother who fled the scene.

Officers located the infant after workers heard the mother screaming in an alley and then saw her giving birth shortly before 1 a.m., according to the Ventura Police Department. The employees then called 911.

The bakery is located in an industrial complex in the 4200 block of Transport Street. According to investigators, the woman placed the infant on the ground, severed the umbilical cord and quickly ran away from the area. She appeared to be homeless.

The baby appeared healthy and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where the child was listed in stable condtion.

Police conducted an extensive search for the female but were unable to locate her.

Authorities issued a reminder that California has a "Safe Surrender" program, in which a parent or person with lawful custody can safely surrender a baby confidentially, and without fear of prosecution, within 72 hours of birth, at various locations, including hospitals and fire stations.