Long Beach dispute ends with man fatally shooting woman who allegedly attacked neighbor

A man shot and killed a woman in Long Beach after she allegedly confronted several residents and attacked one of them, witnesses and authorities said.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man shot and killed a woman in Long Beach early Saturday morning after she allegedly confronted several residents and attacked one of them, witnesses and authorities said.

The incident began shortly before 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Roycroft Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Witnesses told ABC7 that an unidentified woman began pounding on the front doors of homes in the neighborhood, demanding to enter or insisting that the residents owed here money.

One resident told the woman to leave, and as the woman was leaving a female resident pulled into her driveway. The woman ran up to the arriving resident and prevented her from exiting the vehicle, witnesses said.

The woman then allegedly pulled the driver out of the vehicle ang began beating her with a stick.