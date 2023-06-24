A bystander's video showed smoke rising from a Target store in Northridge after a fire erupted on the roof on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Rooftop fire erupts at Target store in Northridge, damaging array of solar panels

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A fire on the roof a Target store in Northridge on Saturday morning damaged an array of solar panels on the one-story commercial building, authorities said.

Firefighters dispatched at 11:24 a.m. to 8999 N. Balboa Blvd. had the blaze out at 11:45 a.m., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"The fire does not appear to have penetrated through the roof into the attic/structure," she added.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.