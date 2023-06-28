Mission San Gabriel set to reopen nearly 3 years after devastating fire

Almost three years after being nearly destroyed by a devastating fire, the newly restored Mission San Gabriel is set to reopen.

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) -- Almost three years after being nearly destroyed by a devastating arson, the newly restored Mission San Gabriel is set to reopen to the public.

The reopening is "a great joy," Archbishop Jose Gomez of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said, "because it was a tragic situation that we were in. And this, as we were talking about today, is a beautiful place."

Outside the Mission museum on Tuesday, a special blessing was given by members of the Gabrieleño/Tongva San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians.