Pickup truck slams against sidewalk during street takeover in South LA, narrowly missing onlookers

SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- A pickup truck slammed against a curb during a street takeover at an intersection in South Los Angeles, narrowly missing a group of onlookers.

A bystander's video, recorded around midnight, shows the truck and another vehicle drifting sideways before the truck's left rear wheel hits the sidewalk.

The sideshow was one of several that were reported overnight Thursday in the area, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The takeovers were marked by dangerous vehicular stunts and illegal fireworks.

No injuries or arrests were reported.