2 armed robberies in Westchester prompt search for suspect, LAPD says

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Police sought the public's help Wednesday to identify and locate a man suspected of two armed robberies in the Westchester area.

Officers responded to the 8900 block of Sepulveda Boulevard near Drollinger Way at around 9:25 p.m. July 2 to a report about an armed robbery. The suspect pointed a silver semi-automatic handgun at a victim shortly after asking the man for a cigarette, then demanded his property before fleeing the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect approached another victim in the 5800 block of West Manchester Boulevard near South Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. by his vehicle and again asked for a cigarette, police said.

The suspect walked away from the location but returned a short time later, pointing a silver semi-automatic handgun at the victim, then demanded the man's property before fleeing the scene in a vehicle believed to be a four- door Mercedes, police said.

Detectives described the suspect as between 17 and 25 years old, between 5-feet-6 inches and 5-feet-8 inches tall and around 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans with a tear on the left knee and white Velcro high-top shoes.

Detectives released surveillance video of one of the alleged robberies for public assistance in finding the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime was urged to contact LAPD Pacific Area Robbery Detective W. Lin at 310-482-6395, or 36045@lapd.online. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. All calls should be directed to 877-527-3247 during non-business hours or on weekends.