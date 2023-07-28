Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who returned home on July 15 after she was reportedly missing for two days, was never missing, Hoover Police said.

Carlee Russell, whose disappearance was deemed a 'hoax,' is charged with falsely reporting incident

Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who made a 911 call to report a toddler walking along the highway and then vanished for 49 hours, turned herself in to authorities Friday.

The 26-year-old is being charged with falsely reporting to law enforcement officers and falsely reporting an incident, both misdemeanors.

Her story captured the nation's attention, but as it turns out, she did not see a toddler on the side of the road, wasn't kidnapped, did not leave the Hoover area and acted alone, Emory Anthony, Russell's attorney, said in a statement Monday.

In the statement, read by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis at a news conference Monday, Russell apologized to the community for her actions, but it didn't detail where she was.

"We still don't know where she was," Derzis told reporters Monday, adding, "Only Carlee knows, and maybe now her attorney."