Teachers, parents face new challenge: Detecting when students use AI for school assignments

With the advent of artificial intelligence technologies like ChatGPT and other apps, teachers and parents are facing a new challenge: trying to determine whether a student has used AI to do their schoolwork for them.

With the advent of artificial intelligence technologies like ChatGPT and other apps, teachers and parents are facing a new challenge: trying to accurately detect whether a student has used AI to do their schoolwork.

"A high school student could use it to write an English paper," said Rebecca Joseph, a professor of education at Cal State Los Angeles. "It could ask it math problems."

AI apps like ChatGPT will continue to be used by students, and they're going to make it harder for some pupils to develop critical thinking.

"It does require deep learning and thought to come up with critical analysis, and how to work with themes and how to do these things," Joseph said.

Surely there are ways to detect when students use AI?

TurnItIn.com says it can do that -- to a degree. But experts such as Joseph say one big sign of AI use is "blandness."

"You're just going to get bland products," she said in an interview with ABC7. "It's going to be bland and mediocre without any original thought, because ChatGPT doesn't have original thought."