SoCal woman recounts her elderly father's harrowing escape from raging wildfire in Maui

ByMichelle Fisher KABC logo
Saturday, August 12, 2023 9:35PM

CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) -- The devastating wildfires in Hawaii have affected Southern California residents who have close ties to Maui.

Among them is a Cypress woman who grew up in Lahaina. In an interview with ABC7, she recounted her elderly father's harrowing escape from the raging fire that destroyed the historic town.

"It's really hard -- sorry -- not to get emotional thinking about it," Jennifer Digiacomo said. "Again, it's just such a miracle that he is here."

Digiacomo held back tears as they thought about her 74-year-old father, Joe Pluta, and her childhood home of Lahaina.

"It's been gut wrenching," Digiacomo said. "I actually had to stop looking at images because it just doesn't feel real."

