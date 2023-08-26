Three people were killed and three others hospitalized after a driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at a South Angeles intersection, police said.

3 killed, others hospitalized in 2-car crash in South LA after driver runs red light, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were killed and three others hospitalized after a driver ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle at a South Angeles intersection, police said.

The violent crash occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. at Vermont Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified only as females.

Thee survivors were rushed to a medical center, two of them in critical condition. The condition of the third patient was unknown.

According to Los Angeles police investigators, a solo driver in a white Mercedes-Benz was traveling at high speed when it ran through the red light and crashed into a Honda occupied by a driver and four passengers.

One person was ejected from the Honda, the LAPD said. The three deceased female victims were occupants of that vehicle.

One of the two vehicles was an Uber rideshare vehicle, but it was unclear which one, an LAPD spokesperson told ABC7.