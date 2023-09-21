News Photographers

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking an experienced news photographer for staff employment. The successful candidate will be a self-starter, creative storyteller, and curious journalist. We are looking for a team player who works well under deadline pressure and, is comfortable handling breaking news in the field with or without a reporter, and can reliably deliver content in a timely manner for all platforms. Must have experience in daily newsgathering, live microwave truck operation, knowledge of broadband streaming devices such as Dejero, satellite operation, lighting, and field editing. We are looking for a problem solver who has good news judgment and can elevate a story or interview beyond what is assigned. Expected to be responsible for the proper care and use of all assigned equipment. Knowledge of Southern California is a plus. Candidate should possess excellent interpersonal skills and a strong work ethic.

Responsibilities:

Shoot and edit interviews and video, set up and execute live shots, meet daily deadlines.

Safely and efficiently operate news vans using microwave, satellite, and broadband streaming technology.

Work collaboratively with reporters, desk, producers, writers, managers

Proven ability to multitask and thrive in a high-pressure news environment

Ability to take a story from concept to completion independently

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years of experience as a photographer in local news

Must be experienced and proficient with a variety of professional quality cameras

Ability to edit in a fast-paced environment that is reactive to compelling content as well as breaking news.

Ability to multitask, prioritize & manage tasks simultaneously in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to troubleshoot, proactively identify, and quickly resolve technical issues and inefficiencies.

Flexibility to work a variety of shifts: weekends, early mornings, late nights, and holidays are a must.

Preferred Qualifications:

Adobe Premiere proficiency

Medium or large market experience

Bilingual

Required Education:

High school diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Communications, Studio Production, Journalism, or a related field

The pay rate for this NABET Union role in Glendale, California, is $58.13/hour. The role also has the potential for additional compensation for overtime and early morning or overnight shifts. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.