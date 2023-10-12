Honoring a culinary graduate's story on Coming Out Day at the LA LGBT Center

"I feel like I'm on top of the world, to be honest," said Max Figueroa.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- At the Los Angeles LGBT center, you can find Max Figueroa in the kitchen tying up his apron. As part of the three-month culinary program, he cooks for LGBT+ youth and elderly folks who live here.

But just one year ago, he was living here too.

"I fell into homelessness after my father left my family and my mother became a substance abuser. And ultimately, I was trying to provide for my family and my siblings," Figueroa said.

And on National Coming Out Day, Figueroa said he was met with backlash when coming out to his family.

"My father is an immigrant, right? He comes here for a better life, he wants a better life for himself and those he loves. And so, when your child comes out, your first instinct is met with fear, right, because of how the world treats and perceives queer people," Figueroa.

But the LA LGBT Center became a safe haven for Figueroa. It's offered him shelter, essentials, and a new skill set.

The culinary program has given him opportunities to embrace his Mexican culture through food.

"Coming from a Latin family, I was always around food, specifically with my Nana. So I always really liked it," Figueroa said.

The LA LGBT Center is constantly working to find the intersection between culture and identity through programs like this and events like a Queercinea.

"It was a first-of-its-kind community cotillion that breaks down the gender and status norms of quinceaneras that are richly embedded in Latin culture, and create an opportunity for everyone to literally have a seat at the banquet table," said Oliver Delgado, Director of Communication for the Los Angeles LBGT Center.

"It was so cool to just to see people, like me, just to see people thriving," Figueroa said.

Reflecting on his own coming out journey, despite adversity, Figueroa says he's now thriving, too.

"I feel like I'm on top of the world, to be honest," Figueroa said.