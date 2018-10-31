14 alleged members of Inglewood gang arrested on gun, drug charges

By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Federal and local authorities announced the arrests of 14 members of an Inglewood street gang that was allegedly involved in guns and drugs in 10 states.

The Family gang was described as a violent organization that was involved in trafficking of firearms, cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine. They had connections with other organizations throughout the country.

Officials say federal drug task force members working with Inglewood police were able to make the arrests after undercover officers made purchases of guns and drugs from gang members.

"Our objective in the city of Inglewood is to eliminate criminal gang activity here," said Inglewood Mayor James Butts. "We're putting every criminal gang member on notice that these operations will continue until every one of you is incarcerated or leaves the city of Inglewood."

Most of the suspects were arrested within the past week and were charged in a series of six indictments returned by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles.

If convicted, the defendants face sentences that could range from 10 years to life in federal prison.
