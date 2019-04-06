Lancaster van crash: 14 injured, 2 critically, in wreck

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Up to 14 people were injured in a crash involving a passenger van in Lancaster on Saturday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said the collision occurred shortly after noon near N. 60th Street West and W. Avenue F.

Of the 14 who were injured, two were critically hurt and the rest were triaged, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

