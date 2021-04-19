Good Samaritans help rescue 14 passengers from water after boat sinks off Newport Beach

By ABC7.com staff
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- With some help from good Samaritans, authorities rescued 14 people from the water after their boat sank off the coast of Newport Beach Sunday afternoon.

The 36-foot Trojan vessel was already in distress and being towed by a good Samaritan boat when Orange County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene outside Newport Harbor around 2:45 p.m.

The boat was sinking quickly and was almost submerged when all 14 passengers jumped into the water.

They were pulled from the water by the Harbor Patrol, Newport lifeguards and good Samaritan vessels.

The cause of the sinking remains under investigation.
