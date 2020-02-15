14-year-old alleged stabber indicted in Tessa Majors' murder

(Conrad MacKethan)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance announced that a 14-year-old boy has been indicted in the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

DA Vance said that 14-year-old Rashaun Weaver was indicted on two counts of 2nd degree murder, and four counts of robbery.

Judge Jackson remanded the suspect on the basis that he was a flight risk.

DNA swabs were recovered from the two 14-year-olds who were questioned before they were released late last year.

A third teen, a 13-year-old, was previously charged in family court.

Majors, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was wrapping up her first semester at the school when she cut through Morningside Park just before 8 p.m. on December 11, 2019. As she approached the stairs to exit at West 116th Street, police say a group of teens tried to rob her and take her phone.

There was a struggle, and she was stabbed multiple times. She was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital and pronounced dead.

Vance noted that some of Majors' last words were, "Help me, I'm being robbed."

The case against Weaver will be back in court later this month.

The district attorney noted that the investigation into other suspects' involvement in the crime is ongoing.

