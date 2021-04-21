14-year-old Yorba Linda girl with special needs missing for 5 days; public's help sought

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from her Yorba Linda home.Valanitta Jingles, the mother of Nya Jingles, says her child went missing last Thursday night. The family says Nya has developmental disabilities and is in need of her medication."This is not a juvenile runaway. This is a lost baby who needs to come home so her mom and dad can take care of her like we're supposed to," Valanitta Jingles said.Jingles says her daughter is diagnosed with intellectual disability, is on the autism spectrum and functions like an 8-year-old."She hasn't had meds in five days, so she has to be incoherent by now and going through withdrawals because she takes Risperdal," Jingles said.The mother says her family last saw Nya in their backyard after a basketball game. She says her daughter was caught talking to boys online without permission and was put on what they call "quiet time."The Orange County Sheriff's Department is involved in the search. The department received the missing person's report early Friday morning.The search intensified as investigators learned more about the missing teen."Some of those resources include our Air Support Unit, our Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center, our Investigations Bureau and our Public Affairs Office, who has been utilizing social media to ask for the public's help and also our search and rescue staff," said OCSD Capt. Cory Martino.Neighbors have stepped in to help by posting flyers and spreading the word.Jingles wonders how it's possible no one has seen her daughter. Nya is listed at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray Nike jacket and dark basketball shorts with white trim and blue or white shoes, according to OCSD."I bet you she's lost. I bet you she's confused. I bet you she's wet because she's not fully potty trained," Jingles said.The family is asking people in the area to check their surveillance cameras, and to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department if they have any information. Investigators can be reached at (714) 647-7000.