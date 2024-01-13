LA opens recruitment for lifeguard positions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Open recruitment opportunities for lifeguard positions within the city's Department of Recreation and Parks, Aquatics Division begin Saturday, officials said.

"I began my city career as a part-time lifeguard," Jimmy Kim, general manager of Recreation and Parks, said in a statement. "Becoming a lifeguard affords you the opportunity to not only make an impact in your communities by saving lives, or instructing aquatic programs, but you are positively impacting your self-growth and providing yourself with a variety of career opportunities within the city."

Lifeguards play a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of all youth, adult and senior aquatic programs including swim lessons, artistic swimming, water polo, dive teams, swim teams, surf and kayak lessons, and more.

In addition, lifeguards earn $20.65 per hour and can work more than 1,000 hours in one year to earn health benefits.

Applicants will have an opportunity to meet with current city lifeguards and managers at the annual lifeguard recertification on the same test dates and locations. Additionally, they will have a firsthand look at lifeguards practicing CPR, first aid and water and rescue skills.

To become a lifeguard, applicants must be 17 years of age by June 1, and successfully pass the lifeguard test. Applicants must show a current photo ID and also complete a COVID-19 vaccination form.

Candidates can contact Citywide Aquatics at 323-906-7953 for more information and to find out which local pools are offering free training before taking the test. To sign up for an upcoming test, applicants can apply at https://www.laparks.org/jobs.

The first test will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at EXPO Center, 3980 Bill Robertson Lane. Test dates will occur at the EXPO Center later this month on the following dates:

-- Friday Jan. 19;

-- Sunday, Jan. 21;

-- Friday, Jan. 26; and

-- Sat. Jan. 27.