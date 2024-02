More than 1/3 of LAUSD students did not attend school Monday amid relentless storm

LAUSD said 82% of the district's students were in class Tuesday. That's up from 63% on Monday, when an atmospheric river-fueled storm was at its strongest in the region.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All Malibu schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District are set to reopen Wednesday.

The campuses have been closed because of mud and rock flows in the canyon areas.

In the Los Angeles Unified School District, classes will also be back in session at Vinedale College Preparatory Academy in Sun Valley.

Topanga Elementary School remains closed.

