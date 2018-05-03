San Bernardino County sheriff's officials are investigating a parental abduction after a 15-month-old girl was taken to Las Vegas by her mother against custody court orders.On April 30, the father of the girl, Dana Norris, told authorities that his daughter was picked up by her mother, 34-year-old Maria Camarena several weeks earlier.Camarena told Dana's father that she took the girl to Las Vegas in violation of court orders, saying she had no intention of returning the child to her father, who was recently granted sole custody through emergency ex-parte orders.It has been several weeks since the father has seen the child, according to sheriff's investigators with the Victor Valley station.Camarena was last known to be driving a blue Dodge Ram truck. The license plate numbers were not immediately known.Camarena was described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 139 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Dana was described as being 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.If you have contact with Camarena or have any additional information regarding the whereabouts of Camarena or Dana, you're urged to contact sheriff's dispatch at (760) 956-5001 or the Victor Valley sheriff station at (760) 552-6801 and ask for Deputy Byrne.