15-year-old student brings gun to Lancaster high school, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 15-year-old student was arrested for bringing a gun onto the campus of Antelope Valley High School, officials said.

The student told authorities he brought the gun to the Lancaster school for protection.

Officials say there is no indication he planned to harm himself or any other student.

The investigation began when a community member alerted school security that a student might have a weapon on school grounds. Security notified the school resource deputy and an investigation found the 15-year-old student had a handgun.

The student was arrested for possession of a firearm on school grounds. He was expected to be transported to Eastlake Juvenile Hall.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a statement reminding parents and students about the dangers of having weapons on campus:

"Students are reminded that bringing any weapon on campus is not only a violation of school policy, but also against the law. Parents, please talk to your students about the dangers of possessing weapons. Should your child feel unsafe or have any issues that are causing them to feel the need to protect themselves, school counselors, administrators and school resource deputies are all available to help resolve those issues."
