15-year-old Texas girl missing, cellphone and UTV found abandoned in wooded area outside Houston

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- Authorities in Texas are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday night in the Indigo Lakes subdivision of Magnolia.

Ryder Cambron was last heard from through text message just after 8 p.m. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, she had been riding a Mule UTV in the neighborhood.

The vehicle was found abandoned, along with her cellphone, in a wooded area near a park.

The Sheriff's Office announced the search is being expanded beyond the wooded area in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"Detectives are looking into all possible scenarios surrounding her disappearance," read the announcement.



Ryder is 5'8" and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ryder was last seen wearing a camouflage-print hoodie with an unknown cartoon character on the back and black shorts.

DPS, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are all assisting MCSO in the search for Ryder.

Harris County K-9 units have also been on the ground to help look for her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasu.s. & worldmissing teenager
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
Rancho Cucamonga stabbing victim was a dean at Mission College
It's National Cheeseburger Day: Here are some SoCal deals
Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween
Trump attends another fundraiser in LA, heads to San Diego
Glendale monument to Korean comfort women vandalized
Gov. Newsom signs law on protections for Uber drivers, others
Show More
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
UC President Janet Napolitano stepping down
Democratic donor Ed Buck arrested on drug charges
L.A. Police Commission: Officer violated policy in fatal shooting at gym
Jared Goff to donate $1K per touchdown to California Strong
More TOP STORIES News