15-year-old Texas girl missing, cellphone and UTV found abandoned in wooded area outside Houston

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- Authorities in Texas are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday night in the Indigo Lakes subdivision of Magnolia.Ryder Cambron was last heard from through text message just after 8 p.m. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, she had been riding a Mule UTV in the neighborhood.The vehicle was found abandoned, along with her cellphone, in a wooded area near a park.The Sheriff's Office announced the search is being expanded beyond the wooded area in a Facebook post Wednesday."Detectives are looking into all possible scenarios surrounding her disappearance," read the announcement.Ryder is 5'8" and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.Ryder was last seen wearing a camouflage-print hoodie with an unknown cartoon character on the back and black shorts.DPS, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are all assisting MCSO in the search for Ryder.Harris County K-9 units have also been on the ground to help look for her.