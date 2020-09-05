Creek Fire: 150 trapped, 12 injured at Mammoth Pool campground as fire grows to 36,000 acres

Updated information for MCI incident: So far, 63 people rescued by military helicopters and delivered to FYI, 2 severely injured patients, 10 moderately injured and 51 others with minor or no injuries. Aircraft are returning to continue rescue operations. Unknown how many more. — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 6, 2020

Approx 150 sheltering-in-place at #mammothpool with 10 injuries reported. All are safe at this time. @Cal_OES is coordinating air and ground crew rescue. Reunification point will be announced when it is established. Please avoid area. #fire #CreekFire #newsrelease pic.twitter.com/T0okNaShEJ — Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) September 6, 2020

#CreekFire Thank you for being patient, we are releasing information as it becomes available. We are urging the public to be prepared to evacuate, and evacuate early. Please visit https://t.co/eOnQ6reUZD for more information. Please, like, share and follow us. pic.twitter.com/jYdiG8bzHR — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) September 6, 2020

Cascadel Woods

Kinsman Flat Subdivision

Mammoth Pool

Whiskey Falls

Clover Meadow

Arnold Meadows

Minarets

All campgrounds off Minarets Road

All campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley Road

#CreekFire Mandatory Evacuations in Madera County:



- Cascadel Woods

- Kinsman Flat Subdivision.

- Mammoth Pool

- Whiskey Falls

- Clover Meadow

- Arnold Meadows

- Minarets

- All campgrounds off Minarets Road

- All campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley Road — Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) September 5, 2020

Huntington Lake

Camp Sierra

Big Creek

FRESNO, Calif. -- A massive rescue operation is underway at Mammoth Pool Reservoir, where around 150 people have been trapped by the Creek Fire and at least 12 of them have severe or moderate injuries.Fire and law enforcement agencies from Fresno County and Madera County, as well as members of the National Guard, are at the scene.The victims are being airlifted by Black Hawk helicopters and transported to Fresno International Airport, and from there to local hospitals.As of 10:30 pm, around 63 people have been rescued, Fresno Fire tweeted. Two of those people are severely injured and 10 are moderately injured.Earlier in the day, the Madera County Sheriff's Office said the trapped people are sheltering at Mammoth Pool Boat Launch.Over the course of Saturday, the Creek Fire exploded to 36,000 acres with 0% containment.The blaze forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities and threw a wrench in many families' Labor Day weekend plans.There's currently an evacuation warning for Shaver Lake.The communities of Big Creek, Camp Sierra and Huntington Lake are all under a mandatory evacuation order.Later on Saturday, the Madera County Sheriff's Office said they are going door to door to alert residents in some areas.Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Madera County:Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have also been knocking on doors and telling people to leave, or be prepared to, since Friday night.Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Fresno County:Eastbound Highway 168 at the four-line in Prather is closed to all motorists.