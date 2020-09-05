Creek Fire: 150 trapped, 12 injured at Mammoth Pool campground as fire grows to 36,000 acres

By and ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. -- A massive rescue operation is underway at Mammoth Pool Reservoir, where around 150 people have been trapped by the Creek Fire and at least 12 of them have severe or moderate injuries.

Fire and law enforcement agencies from Fresno County and Madera County, as well as members of the National Guard, are at the scene.

The victims are being airlifted by Black Hawk helicopters and transported to Fresno International Airport, and from there to local hospitals.

As of 10:30 pm, around 63 people have been rescued, Fresno Fire tweeted. Two of those people are severely injured and 10 are moderately injured.



Earlier in the day, the Madera County Sheriff's Office said the trapped people are sheltering at Mammoth Pool Boat Launch.



Over the course of Saturday, the Creek Fire exploded to 36,000 acres with 0% containment.



The blaze forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities and threw a wrench in many families' Labor Day weekend plans.

There's currently an evacuation warning for Shaver Lake.

The communities of Big Creek, Camp Sierra and Huntington Lake are all under a mandatory evacuation order.

Later on Saturday, the Madera County Sheriff's Office said they are going door to door to alert residents in some areas.

Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Madera County:
  • Cascadel Woods
  • Kinsman Flat Subdivision
  • Mammoth Pool
  • Whiskey Falls
  • Clover Meadow
  • Arnold Meadows
  • Minarets
  • All campgrounds off Minarets Road
  • All campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley Road




    • Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have also been knocking on doors and telling people to leave, or be prepared to, since Friday night.

    Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Fresno County:
  • Huntington Lake
  • Camp Sierra
  • Big Creek



    • Eastbound Highway 168 at the four-line in Prather is closed to all motorists.

    NOTE: The video is from an earlier broadcast and will be updated.
