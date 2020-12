Sanderson Fire: Evacuation warning issued as 1,500-acre blaze burns out of control near Beaumont

EMBED >More News Videos L.A and Orange County Fire Departments held a training exercise in Malibu to debut the world's largest firefighting helicopter on Tuesday.

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A wildland fire that erupted early Sunday morning near Beaumont spread to 1,500 acres and was burning out of control as firefighters attacked it on the ground and from the air, officials said.The so-called Sanderson Fire was reported about 1 a.m. near La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.No injuries or structural damage were reported.Shortly before 9 a.m., an evacuation warning was issued for an area that included North Gilman Springs Road and South Timothy Lane, just south of the 60 Freeway. Less than a dozen homes were affected by the warning, officials said.About two hours later, the Fire Department announced that the spread of the blaze had been halted at 1,500 acres."Firefighters had difficulty accessing the fire due to its location deep into rugged terrain," Cal Fire said in a statement.More than a hundred firefighters were on the scene, the agency said. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were seen dropping water and Phos-Chek on the flames.