Shōgun makes Emmy history before Sunday's big awards

Before the Emmy Awards premiere this Sunday on ABC, "Shōgun" made Emmy history with 14 wins.

The nominees for this year's Emmy Awards are breaking records ahead of the big award show this Sunday.

During the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony, FX had the two biggest winners of the night, with "Shgun" racking up a record-breaking 14 wins and "The Bear" following with seven.

"Shgun" made history, breaking the Emmy record for most wins by a program in a single season, and the series could win more on Sunday.

Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, who star in the historical drama, are both first time Emmy nominees as Lead Actor and Lead Actress.

Along with receiving two of the five acting nominations, nods for cinematography, costumes, stunts, visual effects and more were also given to the series.

Joining "Shgun" in the "Outstanding Drama" category is "The Crown" which has 18 total nominations for its final season including Lead Actor Dominic West and Lead Actress Imelda Staunton.

Other stars nominated for the same acting categories include Walton Goggins from "Fallout," Donald Glover and Maya Erskine from "Mr. And Mrs. Smith," and Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon who star in "The Morning Show."

Additional nominees for Outstanding Drama Series include "Slow Horses" which has nine nominations, "3 Body Problem" which has 6, and "The Gilded Age" which features lead actress nominee Carrie Coon.

Past Emmy winner, Jon Hamm is a double nominee this year with a nod for Supporting Actor on "The Morning Show" and Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his work on "Fargo."

"Fargo" has 15 Emmy nominations including lead actress Juno Temple and another one of the night's top awards, "Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series."

Other Limited Series contenders include "Baby Reindeer, "Lessons in Chemistry," "Ripley" and "True Detective: Night Country."

Tune in to the 76th Emmy Awards, Sunday, Sept. 15, 8e/5p on ABC.

"On The Red Carpet" LIVE arrival coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ABC and streams at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu, ABC and this ABC Station.