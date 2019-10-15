16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Exposition Park; 2 arrested

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in Exposition Park Monday afternoon, police said.Los Angeles police said the stabbing happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, and officers responded to the scene at about 1:25 p.m.According to LAPD, the teenager was in a verbal argument with two people, described as a male and a female.The argument turned physical at some point and the teen was stabbed, police said.She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.Police said both suspects were arrested.The victim was not immediately identified.