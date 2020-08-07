16-year-old boy killed in 2-vehicle crash in Van Nuys

Police are still investigating who is at fault after a crash left a 16-year-old boy dead in Van Nuys.
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Van Nuys Thursday evening, police said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 16000 block of Vanowen Street.

Los Angeles police said the teen made a turn from Odesa Avenue onto Vanowen when he was hit by another vehicle going eastbound.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the crash shows the driver's side of a car with extensive damage.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and is cooperating in the investigation.

Police are still investigating who was at fault.
