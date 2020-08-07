16-year-old boy killed in 2-vehicle crash in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Van Nuys Thursday evening, police said.The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 16000 block of Vanowen Street.Los Angeles police said the teen made a turn from Odesa Avenue onto Vanowen when he was hit by another vehicle going eastbound.The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.Video from the crash shows the driver's side of a car with extensive damage.The other driver suffered minor injuries and is cooperating in the investigation.Police are still investigating who was at fault.