SoCal Edison considers power shutoffs for 162K customers as fire danger grows amid strong winds

Evacuation orders for the Bond Fire area in Orange County have been lifted as firefighters get a handle on the flames - but windy conditions have returned to the area.

Fire danger in Southern California and across the state will ramp up on Monday as forecasted strong winds has utility companies considering turning off electricity for numerous customers.In Los Angeles, winds began late Sunday night and are expected to continue through Tuesday evening. The winds should be their strongest Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, with gusts up to 55 mph for the coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.Southern California Edison said it was considering shutting off power for more than 162,000 customers on Monday and Tuesday in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Tulare and Kern counties.Firefighters in Orange County had contained about half of a 7,375-acre wildfire on Sunday that has destroyed 28 structures while threatening thousands of homes. Fire officials on Sunday said evacuation orders for the Bond Fire in eastern Orange County were being reduced to warnings, allowing all residents to return to their homes.But they warned that strong winds were forecast for the coming days and urged residents not to wait for authorities to tell them to evacuate if they feel they should leave.