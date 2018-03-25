17-year-old boy killed in Tustin rollover crash identified

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) --A 17-year-old boy killed in a high-speed rollover crash in Tustin has been identified.
Family and authorities say the victim is Santa Ana resident Pedro Fuentes, who also goes by the name Peter.
Fuentes was a passenger in an Infiniti M37 sedan that crashed Friday afternoon in the 16000 block of Legacy Road.
Police said the Infiniti was speeding when the driver lost control. The car flipped on its side before crashing into a box truck.
The teenage boy died at the scene.
Five other teens and a 20-year-old woman suffered critical injuries.
The Fuentes family put together a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/rip-peter-fuentes.