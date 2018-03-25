17-year-old boy killed in Tustin rollover crash identified

Family and authorities say the victim is Santa Ana resident Pedro Fuentes, who also goes by the name Peter.

By ABC7.com staff
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) --
A 17-year-old boy killed in a high-speed rollover crash in Tustin has been identified.

Fuentes was a passenger in an Infiniti M37 sedan that crashed Friday afternoon in the 16000 block of Legacy Road.

Police said the Infiniti was speeding when the driver lost control. The car flipped on its side before crashing into a box truck.

A 17-year-old boy died and six other people were hospitalized after a car rolled over in Tustin Friday afternoon.



The teenage boy died at the scene.

Five other teens and a 20-year-old woman suffered critical injuries.

The Fuentes family put together a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/rip-peter-fuentes.
