Firefighters battling 170-acre brush fire near Castaic Lake

By ABC7.com staff
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- As several brush fires ignited across Southern California amid a scorching heat wave, another brush fire broke out near Castaic Lake Saturday afternoon, charring 170 acres.

The blaze was reported around 4 p.m. in a remote area along Castaic Lake Drive, but it quickly grew in size. A few hours after it ignited, firefighters managed to stop forward spread of the flames.

The fire, at 0% containment, is burning in the Angeles National Forest but Los Angeles County firefighters were assisting in the fight.

Crews were expected to stay on scene overnight to build containment lines and stamp out any hot spots.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
castaiclos angeles countybrush firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple Fire spreads to 12,000 acres in Riverside County
Arrest made after 20-acre Tujunga Fire, LAFD says
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 31 states
App shows wide variety of COVID-19 symptoms
Astronauts face final leg of SpaceX test flight: coming home
Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies
Show More
'Embarrassed and pissed off': Doctor slams COVID-19 deniers
Homeless vets receive free dental, eye care from program
Torrance police arrest two 'white power' suspects who vandalized car
TikTok: 'We're not going anywhere' after Trump threatens US ban
Police chase suspect with stab wound on SoCal streets
More TOP STORIES News