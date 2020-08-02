Firefighters battling 170-acre brush fire near Castaic Lake

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- As several brush fires ignited across Southern California amid a scorching heat wave, another brush fire broke out near Castaic Lake Saturday afternoon, charring 170 acres.The blaze was reported around 4 p.m. in a remote area along Castaic Lake Drive, but it quickly grew in size. A few hours after it ignited, firefighters managed to stop forward spread of the flames.The fire, at 0% containment, is burning in the Angeles National Forest but Los Angeles County firefighters were assisting in the fight.Crews were expected to stay on scene overnight to build containment lines and stamp out any hot spots.