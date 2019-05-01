Placard fraud crackdown: 172 Coachella, Stagecoach attendees busted for misusing disabled parking placards

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5154306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nearly 130 people were caught misusing handicapped-accessible parking placards in California last month, authorities said.

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- DMV officials said 172 Coachella and Stagecoach attendees were busted this year for fraudulently using disabled parking placards.The offenders were caught during a series of enforcement efforts that took place over several weekends, DMV officials said. Violators were slapped with fines ranging from $250 to $1,000. They also had their placards confiscated, and the violation will appear on their driver record.This is the third consecutive year that California DMV investigators teamed up with the Indio Police Department to crack down on disabled person parking placard abuse at the annual music festivals.This year, authorities verified 2,459 placards by comparing the placard's assignment number to its accompanying registration card and the individual's identification.During the first weekend of Coachella (April 12-14), there were 44 citations. The second weekend (April 19-21) netted 50 citations. During Stagecoach (April 26-28), there were 78 citations.