An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Anaheim Saturday night.The victim, whose name was not released, was found lying in the street with "major injuries" near the intersection of Haster Street and Leatrice Lane shortly before 9 p.m., according to Anaheim police.Authorities are looking for a 1998 or 1999 red Isuzu Amigo with damage to the right front headlight.If you have information on the incident, you're urged to call Orange County crime stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.