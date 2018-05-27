18-year-old killed in Menifee party shooting

Authorities in Menifee are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a young man at a house party early Saturday morning.An 18-year-old was killed in the shooting near Cleary Street and Michener Drive just after midnight.Menifee police say they found the victim unresponsive in the street.Some reports indicated the shooting may have occurred outside of a large house party.The suspect is still outstanding.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stoyer with the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777 or Detective Salisbury at (951) 210-1000.A public candlelight vigil for the teenage victim was planned for 7 p.m. Sunday at The View Church, 26701 McCall Blvd. in Sun City.