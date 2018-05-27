18-year-old killed in Menifee party shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Menifee are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a young man at a house party early Saturday morning. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities in Menifee are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a young man at a house party early Saturday morning.

An 18-year-old was killed in the shooting near Cleary Street and Michener Drive just after midnight.

Menifee police say they found the victim unresponsive in the street.

Some reports indicated the shooting may have occurred outside of a large house party.

The suspect is still outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stoyer with the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777 or Detective Salisbury at (951) 210-1000.

A public candlelight vigil for the teenage victim was planned for 7 p.m. Sunday at The View Church, 26701 McCall Blvd. in Sun City.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violenceshootingpartyhomicide investigationMenifeeRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News